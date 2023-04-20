Ribfest announces 2023 headliners

RibFest has announced its 2023 headliners.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, RibFest is slated for Thursday, August 3 to Sunday, August 6 at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater.

This year’s lineup includes a Thursday performance from Minnesota 80’s tribute band Hairball.

Friday night, rapper Flo Rida takes the stage at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater.

Rascal Flatts lead singer Gary Levox will perform Saturday.

Minnesota’s own Chris Hawkey Band will close out the festivities on Sunday.

Reserved seating and party pit tickets will be on sale starting Friday, April 21. General Admission tickets go on sale Monday, May 15.

RibFest is a four-day festival featuring some of the best ribs from across the country, along with local and regional music talent.

MORE INFORMATION