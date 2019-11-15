Richfield school officials apologize for tossing lunches

RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — School officials are apologizing after some students at Richfield High School saw their meals thrown away because of outstanding lunch debt.

As many as 40 students in the lunch line Monday had their hot lunches taken off their trays, thrown in the trash and replaced with a cold lunch when a lunchroom staff member at the register saw that they had outstanding lunch debts of more than $15.

Superintendent Steven Unowsky tells KARE-TV that the school’s nutrition staff “inaccurately and inappropriately implemented alternate lunch.”

Richfield High School Principal Latanya Daniels says the school “absolutely failed.”

Republican Rep. Tony Jurgens of Cottage Grove has sponsored legislation to ensure that students’ meals are not dumped. Jurgens says there is no reason to waste food and shame students because of account balance issues.

(Information from: KARE-TV, http://www.kare11.com)

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © the Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)