Rider airlifted after tricycle rear-ended in rural Le Sueur County

A rider was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital Friday morning after a tricycle was rear-ended in rural Le Sueur County.

Lynn Denzer, 61, of Montgomery, was transported by North Memorial Air Care with believed non-life threatening injuries following the crash at 320th St just west of 181st Ave in Lanesburgh Township, which is northwest of Montgomery.

According to a press release from the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, Denzer was westbound on 320th St attempting to make a left turn into a business parking lot when his 2012 Harley Davidson tricycle was rear-ended by a Chevy Impala driven by Evelyn Scheffler, 18, of Zumbrota. The crash sent the tricycle into the north ditch, while a third vehicle, a van driven by Aaron Halloran, 51, of Belle Plaine, was forced to enter the south ditch of 320th St to avoid a secondary collision with the Scheffler’s Impala.

Scheffler and Halloran were not injured. Both were wearing seat belts.

The press release says Denzer was not wearing a helmet.

The crash, which happened shortly before 8 a.m., remains under investigation.