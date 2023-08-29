Rider injured in motorcycle crash east of Arlington

A motorcyclist was injured in a crash east of Arlington Monday evening.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the crash on Jessenland Rd near 345th Ave at about 6 p.m.

A news release says a 2006 Yamaha driven by Patricia Cermak, 60, of Arlington, was eastbound on Jessenland Rd when it went off-road and tipped on its side.

Cermak had multiple injuries, according to the release. She was transported to Ridgeview Hospital in Arlington.

The motorcycle sustained minor damage.