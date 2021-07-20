Rider suffers traumatic leg injury in motorcycle vs deer crash

A Wells motorcyclist suffered a traumatic leg injury in a motorcycle vs deer collision Saturday evening.

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the crash on 110th St about a mile east of Faribault Co Rd 23 at 7:17 p.m. The caller reported that a deer had just struck his motorcycle and he believed he had broken his leg.

The motorcyclist was identified as Gary Schaper, 75, of Wells. Schaper was still straddling his 2020 Harley Davidson when first responders arrived. He told officers the deer had smashed into his left leg while he was traveling at highway speeds.

Schaper was transported to a hospital in Blue Earth by ambulance, then flown to a trauma hospital for more advanced treatment, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.