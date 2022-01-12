Rising COVID cases in St. Peter Schools prompts flex learning day

A number of St. Peter schools will have a flex learning day on Thursday, January 13 in an effort to curb the rising COVID-19 cases in the school district.

The announcement was posted on social media by Superintendent Bill Gronseth Wednesday afternoon.

Gronseth said students and staff saw a significant increase in cases Wednesday, with over 50 positive tests. He said about half the cases are at the high school, a dozen at the middle school, and five to six cases at each elementary school. Gronseth says the numbers are preliminary, as the school is still processing emails and voicemails.

Administrators are hopeful that a five-day separation – created by the flexible learning day, along with a no-school Friday, the weekend, and the Martin Luther King, Jr holiday -will help keep the rapid spread of the virus at bay.

“Please remain diligent in your efforts to use precautions against COVID including vaccination, masking, avoiding large crowds, and staying home when you are not feeling well,” Gronseth said in his post. He mentioned that a common initial symptom in the school system has been a scratchy throat and congestion.

Gronseth asked parents to notify the schools as soon as possible with positive COVID cases. “There is no need to wait until Tuesday,” he said. “Your notification is the only way we have to track how many cases are in our school community.”

The following schools will have a flex learning day on Thursday, January 13:

St. Peter Early Childhood

South Elementary

North Elementary

St. Peter Middle School

St. Peter High School

Rock Bend

Hoffmann Learning Center

Extracurricular activities will go on as planned for middle and high school students. Community Education swimming lessons will also be held as normal.