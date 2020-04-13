Ritas Is Releasing New Freeze-a-Rita Ice Pops and This Is How You Do a Frozen Margarita

The best way to drink a margarita? Ice-cold, of course. Well, that had been the case up until this very second when you learned that Ritas ice pops exist! The brand, which is known for its canned, ready-to-drink margaritas in a range of flavors, has officially stepped into the icicle game.

Ritas’ brand-new Freeze-A-Rita Frozen Margarita Icicles combine the refreshing aspect of ice pops with the tipsy goodness of a boozy drink. Talk about a frozen cocktail, right? There are two flavors, including Lime-A-Rita, Ritas take on a classic margarita, and Straw-A-Rita, a strawberry-flavored margarita. So if you’ve had these drinks in their canned forms (and loved them, obviously), now you can get the icicle version.

Get this — each icicle only has 55 calories! The good news is that it still packs plenty of booze. One icicle has 8% ABV, which is the same amount you would find in a typical Lime-A-Rita or Straw-A-Rita.

Beginning in May 2020, you’ll be able to find Ritas Freeze-A-Rita Frozen Margarita Icicles on shelves, a PR rep confirmed to Best Products. They’ll come in a 12-count variety pack with six classic margarita and six strawberry margarita icicles.

Source: delish.com