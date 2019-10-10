River 105’s Greg & Kelsey Make Reading Rocks Visits at Rosa Parks Elementary

Hey, look who showed up at the first Reading Rocks elementary school visits today. Greg Travis from the River 105 morning show and Kelsey from middays were the celebrity guests in Mrs. Engel’s 1st grade class of 22 kids and then they hopped over to hang out with Mrs. Gore’s 20 1st graders. They rewarded the kids with prizes for being such amazing readers. Nominate your classroom for a Reading Rocks visit right here.