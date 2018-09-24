River 105’s Scratch & Skol Winners Love Their Prize

Here’s what this year’s Scratch & Skol winners had to say Monday…

“Hi Alpha Media,

My husband, Ron, and I would like to thank Alpha Media and Miller Lite for the Viking season tickets he won at the event at Rounders on Sept. 6th. I’ve attached a photo that we had taken before the game yesterday. Although the outcome of the game was not what we wanted the stadium is wonderful and the seats are terrific. Thank you so much and we will cheer on the Vikings the rest of the season.

Go Vikes!

Ron and Jean Sik”

How cool is that???