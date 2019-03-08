River Hills Mall to lose another store as Charlotte Russe announces closures

(Mankato, MN) – Charlotte Russe will close its remaining stores, the company announced today.

The closure will mean another empty storefront in the River Hills Mall, which lost Herberger’s last August and will see Payless exit in the near future.

Charlotte Russe had filed for bankruptcy in February.

Today, the store’s website displayed a banner on the front page indicating the online store had closed and going out of business sales would begin today in all remaining store locations.

The River Hills Mall store is one of only two in southern Minnesota.  There is also an outlet location in Albertville.

