A jury has found Cristhian Bahena Rivera guilty of murdering 20-year-old college student Mollie Tibbetts in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa, nearly three years ago. The jury’s decision that was announced in court shortly before two o’clock this (Friday) afternoon. Prosecutor Scott Brown admitted to sleepless nights as the trial progressed, but stressed during a news conference in Davenport that the trial was about Tibbetts and her family.