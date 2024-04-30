Riverfront Dr construction meeting for residents, owners set for Thursday

Riverfront Dr property owners and tenants (between Main St and Third Ave) are invited on Thursday to a neighborhood meeting hosted by the City of Mankato.

The meeting aims to facilitate discussions surrounding the phasing, scheduling, and construction plans for the anticipated Riverfront Drive project.

The meeting is at 1:30 p.m. in the Hubbard Building Room Hu 201 – Collaborative Space.

The Riverfront Drive Project is a significant development initiative intended to enhance the infrastructure and livability aspects of the area. The city says the participation of property owners and tenants is vital for success during construction.