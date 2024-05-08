Riverfront Dr construction starts Monday

Construction on Riverfront Drive starts Monday.

A portion of the roadway between Main St and Madison Ave will be closed starting at 7 a.m. and detoured to Second Street.

Local access to businesses on the west side of Riverfront Drive will be available via Rock Street and on the east side via Second Street.

The $19 million project will reduce the number of lanes from four to two in Old Town and make the area more pedestrian-friendly. The road will likely be closed through October.