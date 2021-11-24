River’s Edge Hospital adjusts visitor policy due to rising COVID cases

River’s Edge Hospital in St. Peter will adjust its visitor policy due to rising COVID-19 cases in the Minnesota River Valley.

The healthcare provider said the change is to help minimize exposure risks for employees and patients at the hospital.

All patients coming to River’s Edge will be allowed one support person with them during the patient stay, according to a news release from the hospital. The policy includes the emergency room, urgent care, same-day surgery, laboratory, imaging, hospital patients, and rehabilitation. The policy takes effect November 29.

Visitors will not be allowed for anyone coming to urgent care or the emergency department with COVID-19 symptoms until the patient has received a negative COVID test, according to the release.

More information about the COVID-19 visitor policy is available online.