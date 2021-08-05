Road between New Ulm & Hanska still closed, Brown County Sheriff reminds drivers

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public that County Rd 13 between New Ulm and Hanksa remains closed, as it has been since June, when it was barricaded.

“There are “ROAD CLOSED” barricades set up to notify drivers of this road closure,” Sheriff Jason Seidl said in a media release.

Seidl also stressed that motorists who violate road-closed signs can be fined up to $1,000 or spend 90 days in jail. Travelers that need to be rescued from a closed road will see additional expenses and penalties.