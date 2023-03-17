Road closures and no travel advisories lifted at 9 a.m. today on I-90 and most affected state highways

(Mankato, MN) The Minnesota Department of Transportation is lifting the road closures and no travel advisories from Interstate 90 and most state highways in southcentral and the southwest corner of Minnesota at 9 a.m. today.

A few highway segments will remain closed but are expected to reopen later today. Drivers are encouraged to check www.511mn.org for current road condition information before they travel.

MnDOT urges motorists to use caution while driving as roads are completely or partially covered with snow and ice; blowing and drifting snow are expected to continue through today. Motorists are advised to reduce speeds and drive according to conditions.