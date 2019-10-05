Road closures in Mankato next week

(Mankato, MN) – The City of Mankato announced two road closures for next week, weather permitting.

Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, October 7, the intersection of Warren and Second Street will close to through traffic water service repair. Parking lot access will remain for nearby residents. The road is expected to reopen Wednesday afternoon.

Glenwood Avenue between Division Street and Monks Avenue will close at 7 a.m. Tuesday, October 8 for utility repair. Delays are likely. A detour will be posted. The street is expected to reopen Friday afternoon.

