Road construction worker killed in Le Sueur County accident

A road construction worker was killed in an accident in rural Le Sueur County Tuesday morning.

The 23-year-old male worker from Rosemount was fatally injured in a skid loader incident near the intersection of Highway 99 and Co Rd 140, in Montogomery Township.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at around 9:26 a.m., according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name will be released later today.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, the Montgomery Fire Department, and a medical chopper responded to the scene.