Road rage incident under investigation in Nicollet County

A road rage incident is under investigation in Nicollet County.

The sheriff’s office responded last Thursday to a report that a black Cadillac was driving erratically while traveling westbound on Highway 14. The report also said the Cadillac driver had flashed a handgun at another vehicle as it was passing.

The reporter was able to follow the Cadillac and give dispatchers the vehicle’s information and location.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office and a New Ulm police officer assisted in locating and identifying the driver, who will not be identified until formal charges are filed.