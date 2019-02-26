Road update: I-90 partially reopens, state highways remain closed

(Mankato, MN) – Interstate 90 has reopened from Fairmont to Highway 109.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said in a press release that both east and westbound lanes of the interstate were open from Alden to the South Dakota border.

Motorists can use the eastbound lanes of I-90 to travel to Albert Lea, but the road remains closed east of Albert Lea to Rochester.  I-35 south of Owatonna to Albert Lea also remains closed.

Also closed in Minnesota:

  • Highway 30 from Amboy to New Richland
  • Highway 22 from Wells to the Iowa border

To check for road conditions, check 511 before driving.

