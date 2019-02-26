Road update: I-90 partially reopens, state highways remain closed

(Mankato, MN) – Interstate 90 has reopened from Fairmont to Highway 109.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation said in a press release that both east and westbound lanes of the interstate were open from Alden to the South Dakota border.
Motorists can use the eastbound lanes of I-90 to travel to Albert Lea, but the road remains closed east of Albert Lea to Rochester. I-35 south of Owatonna to Albert Lea also remains closed.
Also closed in Minnesota:
- Highway 30 from Amboy to New Richland
- Highway 22 from Wells to the Iowa border
To check for road conditions, check 511 before driving.
Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.
Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.
(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News – Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved.)