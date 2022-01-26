Robbinsdale council member charged with DWI, fleeing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Robbinsdale City Council member has been charged with driving drunk the wrong way on a Hennepin County highway, causing a crash, and then fleeing from police.

A criminal complaint says 38-year-old Tyler Kline was going the wrong way on Highway 100 in Brooklyn Center about 12:30 a.m. Monday when he caused a crash and fled. Crystal police saw Kline re-enter Highway 100 and an officer tried to block his vehicle, but Kline drove around and fled. Officers eventually stopped Kline by driving a squad car into his vehicle.

The complaint says Kline refused to obey several orders to step out of his vehicle and was forcibly removed.