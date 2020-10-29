Rochester man charged with murder in Mankato woman’s over death

(Mankato, MN) – A Rochester man has been charged with murder in the overdose death of a Mankato woman.

Jesse Ray Skelly, 37, was arrested by Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agents Wednesday in Rochester.

Alissa Troester, 26, was found dead in her Mankato home on August 20, in what investigators suspected was a drug overdose, according to a press release from the MRVDTF. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner determined Troester died of fentanyl toxicity.

An investigation into the source of the substance that caused Troester’s death led police to Skelly, who was booked in the Blue Earth County Jail on charges of third-degree murder.