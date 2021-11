A Rochester man has died after a garbage truck rollover on I-90 east of Austin Wednesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Dean Allen Sinwell, 53, sustained fatal injuries when his Mack dump truck left the westbound I-90 lanes, entered the median, and rolled over, coming to rest in the eastbound lanes.

Sinwell was transported to Mayo Clinic Austin, but ultimately died of his injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the crash report.