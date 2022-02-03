Rochester man killed in single-vehicle crash

A Rochester man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Zumbrota.

The crash happened at 12:11 p.m. on Highway 58 and West 9th St.

According to a state patrol crash report, a Buick Park Avenue was northbound on Highway 58 when the vehicle lost control and struck a tree.

The driver of the Buick, Wayne Paul Peterson, 76, of Rochester, died at the scene of the crash. His passenger, Sharon Marie Peterson, 76, of Rochester, was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The patrol says road conditions were dry at the time of the crash. Both occupants of the Buick were wearing seat belts.