Rochester man sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, restitution, fees and community work service on felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court

A Rochester man involved in a two-vehicle accident while he was intoxicated that injured another man on Interstate 90 in Mower County on December 15th, 2018 has been sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, restitution and fees, plus community work service in Mower County District Court.

In an amended court decision, 36-year-old Jacob Robert Kaput was sentenced Wednesday to 360 days in jail, seven years of supervised probation, $4,670 in restitution and fees and 100 hours of community work service for a felony charge of 1st degree DWI, under the influence of alcohol. A 72-month prison sentence was stayed for seven years if Kaput complies with the 27 different conditions of his probation, and Judge Kevin Siefken determined that Kaput will serve a staggered jail sentence, which will include Kaput being subject to electric alcohol home monitoring for 30 day increments starting December 1st of this year, and again starting on December 1st in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Kaput pleaded guilty to the charge on September 30th, 2019, and he was convicted on January 2nd, 2020. Gross misdemeanor charges of criminal vehicular operation, bodily harm, under the influence of alcohol and driving restrictions, limited license violation, plus a misdemeanor charge for no proof of insurance against Kaput in the case were dismissed with his guilty plea.