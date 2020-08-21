Rock 95 holds 12-hour live broadcast on wheels to benefit veterans

(Mankato, MN) – A local radio station is holding a 12-hour live broadcast to benefit Mankato-area veterans, all while rolling around the city.

Rock 95, part of the Alpha Media group of radio stations in North Mankato, hit the streets at 7 a.m. Friday to collect donations for the DAV MN Chapter: Lyle C. Pearson Sr. #10. The Rock Recon vehicle will stop each hour of the broadcast.

Rock Recon is in its third year, and raised $8,000 for vets in 2019.

Donations for DAV MN will be collected during the rolling live broadcast. Along the way, special guest speakers and bands will be picked up to join the broadcast and play live music.

A raffle of three Franchi shotguns donated by Scheel’s is also being held, with all proceeds benefitting the DAV.

The event will conclude at American Legion 617 in Eagle Lake will food and live music from the Fat City Allstars.

For more information on where to purchase raffle tickets, and a complete schedule of stops, check out the Rock 95 website.