Rock n’ Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive: Free Culver’s & Harley gear for donors

The American Red Cross and a group of local radio stations are teaming up for a series of blood drives with an incentive to take a jab for a good cause.

The Rock n’ Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drives are happening now through Friday, September 10th with Dave’s River Valley Harley-Davidson, the Blue Earth County Library, and Alpha Media Mankato.

Blood donors will receive a “Give a Pint, Get a Pint” coupon for Culver’s frozen custard, and a Harley Davidson drawstring bag (while supplies last).

Here’s where & when to find the Rock n’ Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drives:

Dave’s River Valley Harley-Davidson

1200 N River Dr, Mankato

Tuesday, Sept 7 to Thurs, Sept 9

10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Blue Earth County Library

100 E Main St, Mankato

Wednesday, Sept 8 to Friday, Sept 10

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, via the Blood Donor App, or online.