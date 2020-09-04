Donate blood at the Rock ‘n’ Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive!

In just about an hour, you can be a hero to a child fighting cancer, an accident victim being raced to an emergency room or a mom going through a complicated childbirth. The need for blood doesn’t stop during the coronavirus pandemic. We’re all in this together.

Dave’s River Valley Harley-Davidson

1200 North River Drive, Mankato, MN 56001

Tuesday, September 8 • 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 9 • 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 10 • 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Blue Earth County Library

100 E Main Street, Mankato, MN 56001

Wednesday, September 9 • 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 10 • 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Friday, September 11 • 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All presenting blood donors will receive a coupon for “Give a Pint, get a Pint of Culver’s Frozen Custard” and a Harley Davidson Coffee Mug, while supplies last!*

Due to the ongoing pandemic, drive details are subject to change.

To find the most up-to-date drive information and schedule your appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), visit RedCrossBlood.org or use the Blood Donor App.

Please note: To support social distancing, appointments are required.