Rock Recon IV live broadcast for disabled vets next week

Rock 95 will again host their 12-hour live, rolling broadcast to benefit the DAV Lyle C. Pearson, Sr Chapter 10.

Rock Recon IV is set for Friday, Aug 13. The broadcast will begin at 7 a.m., and the motorcade will make stops in Mankato and North Mankato. Along the way, donations will be collected for the DAV MN.

The motorcade will continue to drive around all day, picking up special guest speakers and bands that will play live until the broadcast wraps up at 7 p.m.

The motorcade is set to make stops at the Morson-Ario-Strand VFW Post 950 in Mankato, American Legion Post 37 in St. Peter, American Legion Post 518 in North Mankato, and American Legion Post 617 in Eagle Lake.

The event aims to raise funds for local DAV MN Chapter #10.

The DAV is a membership organization made up exclusively of Minnesota men and women disabled during their military service.

