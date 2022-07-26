Rock Recon V For DAV MN Chapter #10

Rock Recon 5 for DAV is ready to roll with Rock 95. Once again we’ll hit the road in support of DAV MN Chapter #10, LYLE C PEARSON SR. On Saturday, August 13th live from 7am-7pm. Powered by Fromms Auto Repair. Along the way we will collect donations for DAV MN. We’ll pick up special guest speakers and we’ll have bands playing at the Eagle Lake Legion all afternoon. Plus we have your chance to win one of four Outdoor shopping sprees from Scheels All Sports in Mankato.

SPECIAL THANKS TO THE AMERICAN LEGION RIDERS CHAPTER #37 FOR BEING OUR ESCORTS!

Raffle tickets are on sale with all proceeds going to the D. A. V. Chapter #10. We’ll be making stops every hour all day long including the The Veterans Memorial and the American Legion Post 37 in St. Peter, American Legion Post 518 in North Mankato, Morson Ario VFW Post 950 in Mankato and we’ll finish at the American Legion Post 617 in Eagle Lake.

There’s also a Cook Off Contest sponsored by Hyvee Mankato , and lots of food, including pulled pork and fresh sweet corn… Live Music from Off Strings, Apt. 3, Bastards Of Hammerdown, Superlung, Whiskey Richard and Angry Waters. Help our local Vets with Rock Recon V Saturday, August 13th Powered By Fromms, Scheels, United Team Elite and Rock 95.

Stop Schedule:

7am – Leave Rock 95 Studio River Hills Mall Recruit pickup

8am – Madison East Center DAV Clinic – DAV interview

9am – Fromms Auto Repair

10am Scheels – DAV guest interview

11am Memorial Park St. Peter – Guest Speakers

Noon – American Legion Post #37 St. Peter – DAV interview

1pm – American Legion Post #518 North Mankato – DAV interview

2pm – Morson – Ario VFW Post #950 Mankato – DAV interview

3pm – American Legion Post #617 Eagle Lake – DAV interview

Rock Recon V is looking for area ribbers to compete in the first ever Cook Off Contest from Hyvee Mankato .

On Saturday, August 13th at the Eagle Lake American Legion parking lot. Area chef’s will compete in three categories, Ribs, Chicken and Sweet Corn. Our panel of certified BBQ Judges will select the winners, plus we’ll have a fan favorite category too. This is a 100% payback contest. Come and compete in this first ever Cook Off Contest in support of DAV Minnesota Chapter 10 Lyle C Pearson. Entry fee is $100 and the meat and corn are provided. Get signed up today at mankatosrock.com. The Rock Recon V Cook Off Contest from Hyvee, Saturday, August 13th at Eagle Lake American Legion Post 617.

To compete in the Cook Off contest please fill out the information below. This contest will be limited to about 14…