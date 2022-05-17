Rockzilla Summer Tour: Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse & more coming to Mankato

The Rockzilla summer tour is coming to Mankato with four bands rocking the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves take the stage on Tuesday, August 16. Tickets start at $35 plus fees and go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m.

Papa Roach has spent more than 20 years on the rock scene. Their new single ‘Swerve’ draws inspiration from jazz, funk, and old-school hip-hop to hard rock and electronica.

Falling in Reverse latest two singles ‘Losing My Life’ and Losing My Mind’ were released in 2018 and have racked up over five million plays each on Spotify.

Hollywood Undead is a band from Hollywood, California, that has sold millions of records worldwide.

Bad Wolves is a Los Angeles-based band hailed in LoudWire’s list of ’50 Best Rock Albums of 2019′ for their album ‘N.A.T.I.O.N.’

Tickets are available at TicketMaster.com or the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center box office.