Rod Stewart Reveals Secret Battle with Prostate Cancer [VIDEO]

Rod Stewart revealed that, for years, he’s waged a secret battle with prostate cancer.

The legendary singer, known for songs like “Maggie May” and “Forever Young” performed at a fundraiser for the Prostate Project and European Tour Foundation charity in Surrey, England on Saturday night, where he shared details of his diagnosis.

“Two years ago, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. No one knows this, but I thought this was about time I told everybody,” the 74-year-old singer said on stage. “I’m in the clear, now, simply because I caught it early. I have so many tests.”

Following his health announcement, Stewart urged men in the audience to take prevention seriously and get tested.

“Guys, you’ve got to really go to the doctor. Finger up the bum, no harm done,” he stated.

Stewart was joined on stage by former Faces bandmates Ronnie Wood (The Rolling Stones) and Kenney Jones (The Who), who have also faced prostate cancer in the past.

