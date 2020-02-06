Rolling Stones Are Coming Back to Minnesota!
MIAMI, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: (L-R) Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform onstage at Hard Rock Stadium on August 30, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Announced Thursday, The Rolling Stones are coming back to the Twin Cities.
The “No Filter” tour is making a 15 city run in 2020, stopping at U.S. Bank Stadium on May 16. Other dates include stops in Nashville, Dallas and Atlanta.
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at 10:00 a.m. There are a limited number of VIP packages available.
An ice sculpture of the iconic ‘tongue and lips’ logo appeared on Nicollet Mall last week, prompting speculation about the concert announcement.
The Rolling Stones are the latest in a string of big name bands coming to the area this summer, including Guns N’ Roses, Justin Beiber and Rammstein.
Source: kare11.com
Photo: Getty Images
