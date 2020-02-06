Rolling Stones Are Coming Back to Minnesota!

MIAMI, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: (L-R) Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform onstage at Hard Rock Stadium on August 30, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Announced Thursday, The Rolling Stones are coming back to the Twin Cities.

The “No Filter” tour is making a 15 city run in 2020, stopping at U.S. Bank Stadium on May 16. Other dates include stops in Nashville, Dallas and Atlanta.