Rollover crash near Frost under investigation

A rollover crash near Frost Saturday evening that left three people injured is under investigation.

The crash happened at 6:42 p.m. on 470th Ave and 90th St, north of Frost. A release from the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle left the roadway and rolled into a plowed bean field.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Martha Horace Tiah, 45, of Brooklyn Center. Two juveniles were passengers in the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

All three occupants of the vehicle sustained injuries in the crash, but the sheriff’s office didn’t provide details on the severity of the injuries.

Frost Ambulance, the Frost & Blue Earth fire departments, and North Air Care assisted at the scene.