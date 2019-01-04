Romantic Resolutions To Make!

It’s time to make romantic resolutions! The New Year isn’t just a time for self-improvement. It’s also a great time to improve your marriage. So, here are the resolutions every couple should make for the New Year:

Resolution #1 . We’ll find a hobby we both enjoy . It doesn’t matter whether it’s a cooking class, a book group, or a nightly walk. Choose something you’ll both look forward to doing, and you’ll understand why they say, “Couples that play together, stay together.”

. . It doesn’t matter whether it’s a cooking class, a book group, or a nightly walk. Choose something you’ll both look forward to doing, and you’ll understand why they say, “Couples that play together, stay together.” The next resolution : We’ll talk about the future . It’s easy to get lost in the day-to-day grind, but you need the big picture. It sounds heavy, but it’s actually fun. For example, paying bills goes from being a chore to a time you can dream and set goals.

: . It’s easy to get lost in the day-to-day grind, but you need the big picture. It sounds heavy, but it’s actually fun. For example, paying bills goes from being a chore to a time you can dream and set goals. Romantic resolution #3 : We won’t let ourselves go . If you hide your spare tire with a ratty t-shirt every weekend, you aren’t doing your marriage any favors. Would you have gone on your first date that way? Dressing up and dropping weight doesn’t just make you look better, it increases energy, improves mood, and shows your spouse they’re still special enough for you to care about their opinion and attraction to you.

: . If you hide your spare tire with a ratty t-shirt every weekend, you aren’t doing your marriage any favors. Would you have gone on your first date that way? Dressing up and dropping weight doesn’t just make you look better, it increases energy, improves mood, and shows your spouse they’re still special enough for you to care about their opinion and attraction to you. The last promise you should make for the New Year: We won’t just say “I love you.” You shouldn’t stop telling your spouse how you feel, but actions speak louder than words. Bring home flowers for no reason at all, or make your sweetie’s favorite meal. It doesn’t take a lot of money or time to do something that says “I’m thinking of you.”

Source: tesh.com