Roofer Killed By Co-Worker in Wisconsin Circular Saw Attack
By Greg Travis
|
Aug 8, 2018 @ 12:16 PM

A 37-year-old man was killed in rural River Falls, Wis., on Monday by a fellow roofer using a circular saw, according to the Pierce County sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded at about 4:30 p.m. Monday to a report of an injury involving a subcontracted roofer at an address on County Road FF. An unconscious man was found on the roof with severe lacerations to his neck and face, and he died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim was Israel Valles-Flores, of St. Louis, Mo., the sheriff’s office said.

Maguel A. Nabarro

Maguel A. Nabarro, 24, also of St. Louis, is believed to have caused the injuries to Valles-Flores with a circular saw, the sheriff’s office said. He was arrested on suspicion of intentional homicide and booked into the Pierce County Jail.

 

Source:  twincities.com

