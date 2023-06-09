Rose All Day…But Remember To Hydrate

A popular boxed wine company has devised a plan to remind customers to drink water as well as wine … by putting them together in one convenient carrier. The new box features side-by-side compartments with separate spigots, one with water and one with wine. On one side, there’s a box of House Wine Rosé that contains the equivalent of eight bottles of wine. On the other, there’s a box of Essentia water that contains 32 8-ounce glasses of water. The boxes go on sale June 26th.