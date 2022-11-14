Round Lake man killed in head-on collision south of Sanborn Friday

A Round Lake man was killed in a head-on collision south of Sanborn Friday evening.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Nov. 11, James Lynn Feltman, age 72, of Round Lake, was driving a 2007 Peterbilt semitruck northbound on Highway 71, while Theresa Marie Novacek, age 59, of Monticello, was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram southbound. At about 6:15 p.m., the vehicles collided, and the semitruck rolled into the ditch.

Feltman was declared deceased at the scene. Novacek was uninjured, as were her passengers, Eugene Joseph Bauer, age 83, of Monticello, and Rebecca Ann Witschen, age 57, of Big Lake.

Assisting at the scene were the Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Office, Sanborn Fire Department, and Springfield Ambulance.