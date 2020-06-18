Rounders closing after former employee tests positive for COVID-19

(Mankato, MN) – A downtown Mankato establishment will temporarily close after one of their former employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Rounders Sports Bar & Grill announced the news on social media Wednesday evening.

“Today, we have decided to close Rounders after we were notified that a former employee tested positive for COVID-19,” said the bar’s Facebook post. “We value our staff and patrons safety and have taken this extra precaution so we can focus our efforts on performing a deep cleaning that exceeds the CDC recommendations..”

Rounder’s said it also hopes to set an example in the community as their staff deals with the reality of COVID-19. “We want to make sure we set the standard that other establishments will follow,” said the post.

The restaurant had just reopened on June 2, after being closed since mid-March to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.