Roxette’s Marie Fredriksson Dead at 61

MADRID, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 18: Marie Fredriksson of Roxette performs on stage at Palacio de Vistalegre on November 18, 2011 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson has died aged 61, her manager has confirmed. The Swedish star achieved global success in the 1990s with hits including The Look, Joyride and It Must Have Been Love. A statement said the singer had died on Tuesday, 10 December “following a 17-year long battle with cancer”. “You were the most wonderful friend for over 40 years,” her bandmate Per Gessle said. “Things will never be the same.”

Source: bbc.com