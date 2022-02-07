Ruling could decide whether towns must maintain roads

MORA, Minn. (AP) — A central Minnesota town is asking the state appeals court to decide whether towns can maintain only portions of their roads.

The Star Tribune reports that Hillman Township in Kanabec County asked the Minnesota Court of Appeals in January to review a lower court ruling forcing it to maintain Hornet Street, a half-mile gravel road that leads to the home of Renee and Andy Crisman just outside Mora.

The Minnesota Association of Townships argues the ruling imposes a tremendous financial burden on towns and robs towns of their authority over roads granted by the Legislature.

Minnesota has more than 55,000 miles of township roads.