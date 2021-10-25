Rural Austin man dies after UTV crash

A rural Austin man has died following a UTV crash Saturday night near Albert Lea.

Steven Allen Reese, 65, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital following the crash, which happened just after 11 p.m. in the area of 180th St and 780th Ave.

Reese’s wife Elgene Henrietta Van Dyk, 70, was a passenger on the UTV at the time of the crash, according to a news release from the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office.

The release says Reese was driving eastbound on 180 St when the UTV lost control and rolled in the ditch, ultimately coming to rest upright.

Both Reese and Van Dyk were transported to Mayo Clinic Albert Lea. No further information was given about Van Dyk’s condition in the release.