Rural Balaton man dies in grain bin accident

A rural Balaton man died in a farm accident Tuesday.

The Murray County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched at 3:17 p.m. to a report of a man trapped in a grain bin at 720 211th St in Balaton.

It was reported the victim was completely submerged in grain and witnesses were unable to locate him.

The man was identified as Bruce Andrew Larson, 48. Larson was extricated from the grain bin by emergency personnel and lifesaving measures were attempted, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Larson had entered the bin to install grain handling equipment when he became submerged.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Balaton Fire Department and Ambulance responded to the scene, as well as fire units from Tracy, Garvin, and Marshall.