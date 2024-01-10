Rural Janesville man killed in crash north of Elysian

A man died Tuesday evening after his car crashed into a tree north of Elysian.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle accident near a residence on Tetonka Lake Rd in Elysian Township just after 5:30 p.m.

Investigators determined that the 2003 Ford Taurus had left the roadway, traveled through the ditch, and into the yard area where it collided with a large tree.

The driver was identified as Elvin Leigh Wehking, 57, of rural Janesville. Wehking was extricated from the vehicle and treated at the scene, but was ultimately pronounced deceased.

Wehking showed no signs of impairment, according to a press release. The roadway was snow-free and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.