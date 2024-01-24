Rural Waseca was home destroyed by fire; fundraiser started

Funds are being raised to help a Waseca family whose home was destroyed by fire last week.

The fire happened last Thursday, January 18 at 30095 155th St in rural Waseca, the home of Trent Bramer.

Family friend Jillian McCarty told SMN that firefighters arrived at about 2 p.m. and remained on the scene until 5:30 a.m. the next morning battling the blaze.

The Waseca Fire Department responded, assisted by fire departments from New Richland, Owantonna, Ellendale, Waldorf, and Janesville. Waseca FD said many hands and tankers were needed in the subzero temperatures.

McCarty said Bramer is an auto mechanic and single father who has lived in the home for about 25 years. He has two daughters, one of whom lost her bedroom and belongings in the fire.

Organizers said the GoFundMe will help Bramer and his children rebuild their lives and create a stable environment for the family. The campaign has raised $685 to date.