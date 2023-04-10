Russell Dickerson coming to Mankato

Country music artist Russell Dickerson will perform in Mankato this summer.

Dickerson will be at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater on Friday, June 30. Tickets start at $29 plus fees and go on sale Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m.

Dickerson is a Tennessee native from a musical family. After graduating from college, Dickerson felt “called” to take his music on the road. He is the first artist to release four consecutive career-starting singles that reached #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart since Luke Combs.

His back-to-back chart-topping singles include“Yours” (3X Platinum), “Blue Tacoma” (2X Platinum), “Every Little Thing” (Platinum), “Love You Like I Used To” (Platinum), and most recently Dickerson’s current single “She Likes It” ft. Jake Scott has already been certified Gold with 170 million streams to date.