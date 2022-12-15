Russia Warns Of ‘Consequences’ If U.S. Missiles Go To Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) – Russia’s Foreign Ministry is warning that if the United States confirms reports that it plans to deliver sophisticated air defense missiles to Ukraine, it would be a “provocative move” that could prompt a response from Moscow.

A ministry spokesperson said Thursday that if the U.S. delivers the Patriot air defense systems, it would represent a broader involvement in the war and “could entail possible consequences.”

She did not provide further details.

U.S. officials have confirmed the agreement to send the Patriot missiles to help Ukraine fend off Russian airstrikes that are crippling its vital infrastructure.

The southern Ukrainian city of Kherson was left completely without power Thursday following Russian shelling.