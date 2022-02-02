S.S. Boutique moves to new location

S.S. Boutique has changed locations, but will still be providing clothing for those who need it, no questions asked.

The non-profit also recently received a $20,000 donation from the Andreas Foundation, which gave the organization a big budget boost. Co-director Jamie Spaid said the donation took the organization’s budget from nearly non-existent to one that allowed funds for an existing employee to stay on with the non-profit.

The facility is now located in the Fitzgerald School Building on 5th St, a space that was donated by a local church. The physical location was the largest chunk of overhead, so the donated space significantly reduced costs. Operations will be based at the new location, with retail sales moving online.

In 2021, S.S. Boutique distributed clothing to more than 850 people – including more than 500 children ages 18 or younger – through 38 agencies, including Mankato Area Public Schools. Another 1,000 reached out through social media or email.

Spaid and Co-director Brianna Anderson said they anticipate the need for clothing to rise in 2022 due to inflation.

S.S. Boutique was started after what Spaid calls “some obvious signs of poverty with kids,” in the region. Initially, the goal was to provide those children with enough clothing to last until laundry day.

The process for those in need is simple. The best way to contact SS Boutique is through Facebook or by email. From there, Spaid says she’ll ask for sizes, gender, ages, and preferences, so the recipient gets clothes they actually need and wear.

It can take up to five days for clothing to be distributed at busy times, but it’s usually around one to two days. Quick turnaround is important, says Spaid, because many clothing recipients are in highly mobile situations where they pick up and move quickly.

As far as paperwork, or proof of residency, there is none needed. “It’s a basic need,” said Spaid. “I don’t get to judge whether or not you need clothing.”

Donations are accepted at the new location, at 110 N 5th St, Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.