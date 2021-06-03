Sacred Heart man injured in three-vehicle collision in Renville County Thursday morning

A Sacred Heart man was injured in a three-vehicle collision in Renville County Thursday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 7:19 a.m. on June 3, James Steven Baker, age 57, of Sacred Heart was traveling northbound on Highway 23 near a Freightliner semi being driven by Corey Dwight Wendlandt, age 49, of Farmington. Although both were going the same direction, they collided near 125th Street SE near Granite Falls.

Baker’s vehicle spun out, and collided with a southbound Volvo semi being driven by Lafayette E. Ward, age 56, of Chicago Heights, Illinois.

Baker was transported to the Granite Falls hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Assisting on the scene were the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, and the Granite Falls Police, Fire, and Ambulance Departments.