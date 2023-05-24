Salvation Army Day Shelter implementing new programs

The Salvation Army Day Shelter is implementing new programs in response to the ongoing housing crisis.

The Day Shelter program has been operating as a low-barrier shelter for the past year, offering services such as showers, laundry, and rest.

In an effort to do more for those experiencing homelessness, the Salvation Army has added a Program Manager and a full-time shelter advocate to the staff. Beginning June 1, the program will add services that include housing case management, collaborative care with outside agencies, recreational therapeutic activities, and street outreach.

“Homelessness is not something that can be resolved overnight.” Said Captain Andy Wheeler, one of the Mankato Salvation Army officers. “We’ve been so impressed with the

determination of our team to go above and beyond what is already being done to address one of our community’s great concerns.”

Summer hours for the day shelter will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.